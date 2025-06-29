Ilia Topuria beat Charles Oliveira by KO to become the new lightweight champion of the world. Georgian-Spanish mixed martial artist Ilia Topuria won the UFC Lightweight Championship Fight UFC317 event at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, in the first round, keeping his pre-fight promise. Ilia Topuria landed a left hook on the head of Charles Oliveira, making him unconscious, and clinching the win. Charles Oliveira congratulated Ilia Topuria for winning the UFC Lightweight Championship title. This was Topuria's third consecutive knock-out win. Merab Dvalishvil Retains World Bantamweight Championship at UFC 316, Gains Win By Submission Over Sean O'Malley.

Ilia Topuria, UFC Lightweight Champion

