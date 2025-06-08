In a one-sided clash, Merab Dvalishvili retained his Ultimate Fighting Championship World Bantamweight Title Belt at UFC 316, beating Sean O'Malley in the main event in New Jersey. Dvalishvili claimed victory by submission in round three, which is his first ever in the UFC after putting O'Malley in a north-south choke, to successfully defend his title and notch a 2-0 record over his opponent in MMA. Dvalishvili's current 13-fight win streak in UFC is tied for the fourth-longest in the competition's history and is unbeaten in 2025. Maycee Barber Withdraws From UFC Vegas 107 Fight For 'Not Being Medically Cleared To Compete', Rival Erin Blanchfield Calls Her 'Unprofessional'.

Merab Dvalishvil Remains Unstoppable

THERE'S NO STOPPING THE MACHINE 🇬🇪@MerabDvalishvil defeats Sean O'Malley by submission to remain the bantamweight champion of the world! [ #UFC316 | B2YB: @Rainbow6Game ] pic.twitter.com/4gBMPw59SE — UFC (@ufc) June 8, 2025

