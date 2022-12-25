Bangladeshi off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz has taken a five-for in the IND vs BAN 2nd Test at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Being asked to chase a target of 145, India have been reduced to 74-7. Mehidy picked five of those wickets and has taken Bangladesh to a very good position. Bangladesh still require 3 more wickets to register their first win over India in a Test match. Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin are now at the crease. 'Buttery Fingers', Fans Slam Virat Kohli On Twitter After He Drops Litton Das During Day 3 of IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 3.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz takes Five For\

A 5-fer for #MehidyHasanMiraz 🔥 Axar Patel has gone for a hard fought 34😰#TeamIndia need 71 runs to win with 3 wickets in hand#BANvIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 25, 2022

