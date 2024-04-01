The clash in cricket between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka has developed into an intense rivalry in the last few years and the recent Test series between the two sides saw no change. After the timeout celebrations in the T20 and ODI series, Mehidy Hasan Miraz escalated things in the 2nd Test at Chattogram where he signaled 'Out' by rising his finger infront of Sri Lanka's no 11 batter Asitha Fernando and give him a send-off. The picture of Miraz's celebration immediately went viral on social media. April Fool’s Day Prank or Has Jos Buttler Changed His Name to Josh? England Captain’s ’Offical Statement’ Leaves Netizens Confused (Watch Video).

Mehidy Hasan Miraz Signals 'Out' to Asitha Fernando

This is literally a rivalry when you give such sendoffs to No.11 players at the score of 531 😂 #BANvSL pic.twitter.com/yjw6ysv2KX — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)