India women's teams takes on USA in the FIH Pro League Hockey 2021-22 match on Tuesday, June 21. The match would begin at 8 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports First would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch the game on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

The Indian Women's team is on the bay ready to take on the United States by a flood. Tune in today at 🕗 8PM (IST) for the second last match of the FIH Pro League 2021-22.#IndiaKaGame #HockeyIndia #FIHProLeague #MatchDay @Media_SAI @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports pic.twitter.com/mlyzYKknWS — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 21, 2022

