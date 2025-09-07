Contending for the third place in the Men's Asia Cup 2025 Hockey, Malaysia and China will be clashing on Sunday, September 7. The Malaysia vs China Men's Asia Cup 2025 third-place contention match will be hosted at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar, with the hockey match starting at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 tournament in India. Fans can watch the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 matches live on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel in India. Sony Network's official OTT platform, Sony LIV, will provide live streaming of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 tournament in India. Fans can watch the MAL vs CHN Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match live streaming online on the Sony LIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Women’s Asia Cup 2025: Rutuja Dadaso Pisal and Navneet Kaur on Target As Indian Women’s Hockey Team Draw 2–2 Against Japan.

Malaysia vs China, Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming & Telecast Details

