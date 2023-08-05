World University Games 2023 kick-started on July 27 in China and currently the global event is in full swing. On August 5, India's women's race walking team comprising ofPriyanka Goswami, Nikita Lamba, Mansi Negi and Pooja, created history by winning the Bronze medal in the 20km Race Walk event at the World University Games, in China. World University Games 2023 Medals Tally After Day 7: Check India’s Ranking on Medal Standings

India Win Bronze Medal in Women’s 20km Race Walk Team Event

Medal Alert 🔔 India win Bronze medal in Women's 20km Race Walk Team event at World University Games in Chengdu (China). ➡️ Total 23 competitors: Priyanka finished 7th (1:40.39) | Pooja 15th (1:45.30) | Mansi 16th (1:46.04) | Nikita 21st (1:50.11) @afiindia #Chengdu2021 — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 5, 2023

