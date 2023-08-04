Jyothi Yarraji was among India's medal winners on Day 7 of the World University Games 2023 on August 4. India are fourth in the overall medal tally on Friday, with a total of 25 medals which includes 11 gold, five silver and nine bronze medals. The medal tally is topped by China with an overall tally of 102, which comprises 61 gold, 21 silver and 20 bronze. The Republic of Korea and Japan are second and third in the standings. Jyothi Yarraji Breaks Own Women’s 100m Hurdles National Record To Win Bronze Medal in World University Games 2023.

World University Games 2023 Medal Tally After Day 7

At end of Day 7 of World University Games in Chengdu (China), India at 4th spot with 25 medals (11 Gold, 5 Silver & 9 Bronze). ➡️ Two medals today (both Bronze): Jyothi Yarraji: 100m Hurdles | Amlan Borgohain: 200m #Chengdu2021 pic.twitter.com/Zy1lm7JbYM — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)