India have won the gold medal in the 4x400m Mixed Relay event at the Asian Athletics Championships 2023. It was India's first gold medal of the day and it came from Rajesh Ramesh, Aishwarya Mishra, Amoj Jacob, & Subha Venkatesan, who won the event with a timing of 3:14.70 secs. Asian Athletics Championships 2023 Medal Tally Updated and List of Indian Winners.

India Win Another Gold Medal at Asian Athletics Championships 2023

1st GOLD for India today at Asian Athletics Championships 🥳 ➡️ India win GOLD medal in 4X400m Mixed Relay. ➡️ The quartet of Rajesh Ramesh, Aishwarya Mishra, Amoj Jacob, & Subha Venkatesan (in that order) did it in style with new NR timing of 3:14.70 #AsianAthletics2023 pic.twitter.com/Tst3u488oO — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)