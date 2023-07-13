Japan currently leads the medal tally at the Asian Athletics Championships 2023. With seven gold, eight silver and three bronze, they top the standings, followed by China, who have an overall tally of seven medals. India sit third in the medal tally with six medals, which include three gold and as many bronze. Some of the top athletes from all over Asia are in action at the ongoing Asian Athletics Championships 2023, which is being held in Bangkok, Thailand. The multi-event competition, which started on July 12, will conclude on July 16. The Suphachalasai National Stadium is hosting the events of this competition. Some of India’s top athletes competing in the competition include the likes of Murali Sreeshankar, Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Jyothi Yarraji. On Which Channel Asian Athletics Championships 2023 Will be Telecast Live? How To Watch Live Streaming Online in India?.

Yarraji made history when she became the first-ever Indian to win gold medal in the Women’s 100m hurdles event in the competition. This was also her first gold medal for the country. Apart from Yarraji, Abdulla Aboobacker and Ajay Kumar Saroj are the others to have won a gold for India so far in the competition. With this sort of a start, the Indian contingent would hope to add more medals to their tally.

Asian Athletics Championships 2023 Medal Tally

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Japan 7 8 3 18 2 China 3 3 1 7 3 India 3 0 3 6 4 Kazakhstan 1 2 0 3 5 Thailand 1 1 1 3 6 Sri Lanka 1 0 2 3 7 Uzbekistan 0 2 1 3 8 Korea 0 0 2 2 9 Vietnam 0 0 1 1 9 Saudi Arabia 0 0 1 1 9 Mongolia 0 0 1 1

Indian Medal Winners at Asian Athletics Championships 2023

Athlete Medal Event Jyothi Yarraji Gold Women’s 100m hurdles Abdulla Aboobacker Gold Men's triple jump Ajay Kumar Saroj Gold Men's 1500m Abhishek Pal Bronze Men's 10000m Aishwarya Kailash Mishra Bronze Women's 400m Tejaswin Shankar Bronze Men's decathlon

India’s best performance in the history of this competition was way back in 2017, which was held in Bhubaneswar. The Indian contingent had won a total of 27 medals which included nine gold, six silver and 12 bronze, in that edition which saw the country top the standings. In the last edition of the competition held in Doha, India managed a total of 15 medals, which included two gold, eight silver and five bronze. India, for the record, have competed in all the nine editions of the Asian Athletics Championships.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2023 11:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).