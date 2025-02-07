Good news for cricket fans: The Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council is all set to announce the schedule for the upcoming 2025 edition. According to Veteran journalist Vijay Tagore, the itinerary for IPL 2025 will either be announced today or very soon, which will likely be before the start of the Women's Premier League (WPL). IPL 2025 To Kick Off From March 21 Without Any Major Rule Changes, Says Indian Premier League Chairman Arun Dhumal.

IPL 2025 Schedule To Be Out Soon?

Bit of a chatter that the IPL schedule might be announced today or very soon. #IPL2025 @IPL — Vijay Tagore (@vijaymirror) February 7, 2025

