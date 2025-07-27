India's Ankita Dhyani bagged a silver medal in the women's 3000m steeplechase at the World University Games (WUG) 2025 event on July 27. The Indian runner stayed in the top five through most of the race but produced a spirited sprint over the final 300 meters, coming heartbreakingly close to gold, missing it just by 0.13 seconds. Ankita clocked a personal best of 9:31:99 in the women's 3000 m steeplechase at the event. For those unversed, she has also won the gold medal in the National Games 2025. Sahil Jadhav Secures Second Gold Medal For India in World University Games 2025, Clinches Top Spot in Men's Singles Compound Archery Event.

