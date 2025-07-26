After a wait of a day, India secure their second gold medal in the World University Games 2025 as Sahil Jadhav wins the men's singles compound archery event. India's first gold medal also came in compound archery, in mixed team event. Sahil Jadhav defeated Ajay Scott 149-147 in the final to win the competition. India now has two gold medals, two silver medals and three gold medals in WUG 2025 in Germany. Indian Mixed Archery Compound Team Wins First Gold Medal For India at World University Games 2025.

Sahil Jadhav Secures Second Gold Medal For India in World University Games 2025

SAHIL JADHAV WON 2ND GOLD FOR INDIA IN COMPOUND ARCHERY Sahil Jadhav defeated Ajay Scott 149-147 to clinch the gold medal What a final it was India finished 2nd in Medal Table in Archery with 2🥇2🥈1🥉 🇮🇳 🏅 At WUG 25: 2🥇2🥈3🥉 Watch the winning moment 👇 📽 - FISU pic.twitter.com/SFJbyOttA4 — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) July 26, 2025

