There have been some bizarre things that have taken place in sports and this might just make the list! Tommy Fleetwood received the most unlikely of assists in his attempt for a birdie (the par four second hole when a bug crawled onto his golf ball during the BMW championships 2025 at the Caves Valley Golf Club in the United States. This happened on August 18 when the English golfer attempted a 28-foot birdie in the final round in Maryland and his shot did not seem to be enough initially, with the golf ball just stopping at the edge of the hole. However, upon zooming, an insect was seen crawling onto the ball and in a fraction of a second, it rolled into the hole with the crowd breaking into loud cheers. For the unversed, a birdie is when a player completes a hole in one shot under par. Happy Birthday Usain Bolt! Fans Wish Legendary Olympic Sprinter As He Turns 39.

Insect Helps Tommy Fleetwood Score Birdie

