India's badminton star PV Sindhu will take on Putri Kusuma Wardani in a crucial women's singles quarterfinal match in the ongoing BWF World Championships on Friday, August 29. The winner of this PV Sindhu vs Putri Kusuma Wardani contest will inch one step closer to a medal. The PV Sindhu vs Putri Kusuma Wardani thrilling quarterfinal match will be held at the Adidas Arena, Paris, France. The women's singles quarterfinal match between PV Sindhu and Putri Kusuma Wardani is expected to begin at 4:20 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network are the official digital rights holder of BWF events in India and will provide streaming viewing options for the BWF World Championship 2025 on JioHotstar, which will require a subscription. PV Sindhu vs Putri Kusuma Wardani BWF World Championship 2025 badminton match will also have live streaming viewing options on BWF TV on YouTube. With Star Sports Network as the official broadcast partner, the BWF World Championship 2025 TV telecast viewing options will be available in India on Star Sports Select channels. PV Sindhu Enters BWF World Championships 2025 Quarterfinal; Defeats World No 2 China's Wang Zhi Yi In Round of 16 Clash to Qualify For Last Eight.

Day 5 Schedule of the BWF World Championships 2025 for India

Three shots at silverware! 🏸 The BWF World Championships 2025 QF action begins now pic.twitter.com/iOXzPIE5GN — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 29, 2025

