Regarded as the fastest man alive, Usain Bolt celebrates his birthday today (August 21). Born August 21, 1986, Bolt holds the record for being the fastest in the world in the 100 metres, 200 metres, and 4 × 100 metres relay, respectively, and is an eight-time Olympic gold medallist. The legendary sprinter retired in 2017, having won 23 gold medals across international competitions, including 11 in World Championships. Bolt to date remains a fan favourite, which saw users take to social media and wish the greatest sprinter on his special occasion. Check some of the fans' wishes for Usain Bolt on his 39th birthday below. Ostrava Golden Spike 2025: Neeraj Chopra Recalls Watching Usain Bolt As Kid Ahead of Competition Debut.

Happy birthday to the fastest man who's ever walked the earth, Usain bolt ⚡ 🇯🇲 ⚡️ 8 Olympic Gold Medals ⚡️ 11 World Championships Gold Medals ⚡ 4 CAC Junior Championship (U-17) Gold Medals. ⚡Most Men's IAAF World Athlete of Year Trophies. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/m54RPmndcz — Abdul Rehman Yaseen (@Aryaseen5911) August 20, 2025

#sunrisewithadeel 🥇 23 🥈 5 🥉 1 World Records 100m: 9:58 s 200m: 19.19 s Wishing the world's fastest man Usain Bolt a very Happy Birthday #UsainBolt #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/SruMhRhGJx — Zeeshan Baig (@drzeeshanbaig) August 21, 2025

Usain Bolt 올림픽 역대 최고스타, 우사인 볼트. 오늘(8.21)이 생일이라구. 올림픽의 꽃, 남 100m과 200m 달리기를 3회 연속 금메달을 딴 가장 빠른 사나이. 달릴 때 폭발력과 완벽하다는 근육의 형태. 100m 9.58sec. #HBD_Usain_Bolt pic.twitter.com/y0uuRFvdWq — Closer_o (@Keymong368774) August 21, 2025

Happy Birthday to the fastest man alive. Usain Bolt was born on this day in 1986 in Jamaica. It’s been more than a decade and still no human has touched Bolt’s 100m (9.58s) & 200m (19.19s) world records.🏃‍♂️💨 A true immortal of athletics.⚡#UsainBolt #HappyBirthdayUsainBolt pic.twitter.com/7JGoz6dEMz — Viralnerve (@viralnerve) August 21, 2025

Hoy cumplen años... Alberto Caballero, Begoña Maestre, Carla Frigo, Megan Montaner, Noelia López y Usain Bolt. ¡¡Felicidades 🎂!! pic.twitter.com/S03mRO8Gex — Teleaudiencias (@teleaudiencias) August 21, 2025

