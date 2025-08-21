Regarded as the fastest man alive, Usain Bolt celebrates his birthday today (August 21). Born August 21, 1986, Bolt holds the record for being the fastest in the world in the 100 metres, 200 metres, and 4 × 100 metres relay, respectively, and is an eight-time Olympic gold medallist. The legendary sprinter retired in 2017, having won 23 gold medals across international competitions, including 11 in World Championships. Bolt to date remains a fan favourite, which saw users take to social media and wish the greatest sprinter on his special occasion. Check some of the fans' wishes for Usain Bolt on his 39th birthday below. Ostrava Golden Spike 2025: Neeraj Chopra Recalls Watching Usain Bolt As Kid Ahead of Competition Debut.

World's Fastest Man Turns 39

'Very Happy Birthday'

Fan Wishes Usain Bolt on His Birthday

True Immortal of Athletics 

Fan's Birthday Wish For Usain Bolt

