Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu will take on China's Wang Zhiyi at the women's singles Round of 16 match at the ongoing BWF World Championships 2025 on Thursday, August 28. The PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhiyi BWF World Championships 2025 match is expected to begin at 4:20 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network are the official digital rights holder of BWF events in India and will provide streaming viewing options for the BWF World Championship 2025 on JioHotstar, which will require a subscription. PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhiyi BWF World Championship 2025 badminton match will also have live streaming viewing options on BWF TV on YouTube. With Star Sports Network as the official broadcast partner, the BWF World Championship 2025 TV telecast viewing options will be available in India on Star Sports Select channels. India’s Top Shuttler Pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Aim To Reach Final at BWF World Championships 2025.

Day 4 Schedule of the BWF World Championships 2025 for India

Day 4 🔥 Here are the Indians hitting the court to fight for a quarterfinal berth at the BWF World Championships. 🇮🇳🏸 pic.twitter.com/TPDCuJp71P — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)