Chess legend and grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand recently finished 7th in the third leg of the 2023 SuperUnited Rapid and Blitz chess tournament. But what shocked the fans was is punny tweet, where he shared one of his pictures with the pawn with the caption 'You can call me a pawnstar'. Baffled fans took to twitter to react on Vishy's extremely 'punny' tweet.

Vishwanathan Anand’s Tweet

You can call me a pawn star I guess 👀 #pawnintended pic.twitter.com/IkzBULqdme — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) July 10, 2023

This Can't be Him

Pls tell me that vishy's acc got hacked. This can't be him.😭 https://t.co/KCLMu3ZnGK — Parth Sharma (@paaarrthh) July 10, 2023

Vishy's Twitter Is Hacked

Vishy's twitter is hacked https://t.co/kv6WTGaQpO — Samay Raina (@ReheSamay) July 10, 2023

Now We Know the Title of His Autobiography

His autobiography would surely be titled as "Once APawn a time"!!! https://t.co/0BopyLpsqk — Mukul Dekhane (@dekhane_mukul) July 10, 2023

Vishy Going Full GenZ Mode

Did not have Vishy going full GenZ on my 2023 bingo card. https://t.co/lsxXTDC049 — ajay (@_ajayraghav) July 10, 2023

Effects Of Spending Time With Samay Raina

If you spend too much time with samay raina the output will be like this i guess https://t.co/HTtD5QPX9b — $ruj@n (@allergictocults) July 10, 2023

I Have Now Seen Everything

I have now seen everything 😭 https://t.co/0cYD8uFja3 — Keshav Pareek (@Keshavpareekkk) July 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)