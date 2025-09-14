Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will take on Terence Crawford for the undisputed super middleweight championship match at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, September 14. The high-voltage clash between two of the finest boxers will mark their first encounter against each other. The Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Boxing match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sadly, fans in India will not have the opportunity to find viewing options of the Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Boxing match live telecast on any TV channel, as there is no official broadcast partner. However, fans can find live viewing options of Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Boxing match streaming online on Netflix, but only with a subscription. World Boxing Championships 2025: Minakshi Hooda Assures Fourth Medal for India With Dominant Performance Against Alice Pumphrey.

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Live Streaming Details

THE DAY HAS FINALLY ARRIVED. WHO YOU GOT? 🥊 #CaneloCrawford RT for Canelo Álvarez LIKE for Terence Crawford pic.twitter.com/c6vbEQuJtu — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) September 13, 2025

