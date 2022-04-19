Jasprit Bumrah currently sits right at the top of the wicket-takers lis the in the ongoing World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. Bumrah occupies the top spot with 40 scalps, three more than what Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi has.

Jasprit Bumrah tops the list for most wickets in the #WTC23 cycle. Will anyone dethrone the Indian speedster? 🤔 The WTC state of play 👉 https://t.co/HXJbNFcZmTpic.twitter.com/Sf3FB2p2gx — ICC (@ICC) April 19, 2022

