Two of Wrestling's all-time greats clashed at the WWE's Crown Jewel 2025 event, which is currently taking place for the first time in Australia at Perth's RAC Arena. John Cena is in the final run of his career and he took on another iconic star Wrestler Styles in that period. The match became an epic one with John Cena finally edging to victory by unleashing a tombstone piledriver and then an AA on Styles. With the victory, Cena became the second wrestler ever to secure 100 PLE wins. Only Undertaker has more. Roman Reigns Brings Out a Cricket Bat and Rugby Balls During WWE Crown Jewel 2025, Hits Bronson Reed With Willow (Watch Video).

John Cena Defeats AJ Styles In WWE Crown Jewel 2025

John Cena Launches Tombstone Piledriver

JOHN CENA WITH THE TOMBSTONE STRAIGHT INTO THE ATTITUDE ADJUSTMENT JOHN CENA WINS 🔥🔥🔥#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/MIwVHlHdWh — The Movement - Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) October 11, 2025

John Cena Secures 100th PLE Win

With the win at #WWECrownJewel, @JohnCena has become the 2nd Superstar in history with 100 @WWE PPV/PLE victories. The only two members of this exclusive club are John Cena and The @undertaker. — Wrestling Statcast (@WrestleStatcast) October 11, 2025

