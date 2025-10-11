WWE's Crown Jewel 2025 event is currently taking place for the first time in Australia at Perth's RAC Arena. The Crown Jewel event is featuring Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns facing Bronson Reed, and John Cena versus AJ Styles in his near-retirement match. Amid this, Roman Reigns brings out a cricket bat and hits Bronson Reed with it. He also brought out rugby balls and threw one at Paul Heyman. Cricket fans in and outside Australia loved it and the video went viral on social media. WWE Crown Jewel 2025: Match Card, Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

Roman Reigns Brings Out a Cricket Bat and Rugby Balls During WWE Crown Jewel 2025

