Puneri Paltanare all set to cross swords with Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 on Sunday, January 7. The match will begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Dome by NSCI in Mumbai. Star Sports network is the official broadcast partner of the Pro Kabaddi League and the Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu. The Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas live streaming online will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. PKL 2023-24: Deepak Singh Stars as Gujarat Giants Register 37-30 Comeback Win over Telugu Titans.

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas

Next on the 𝐏𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐧 agenda: The 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐬 challenge 😍⚔



Will Aslam Inamdar and Co. continue their surge or can Tamil Thalaivas spring a surprise❓



Get all #PUNvCHE updates only on https://t.co/cfORnVakqn or download the Pro Kabaddi Official App 📲 pic.twitter.com/6mqO0OkbkM— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) January 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)