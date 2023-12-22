One of the most successful franchises in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) – Patna Pirates is struggling in the PKL 2023 season. They have won only two games out of five and placed ninth in the points table. Tamil Thalaivas are also fighting to keep any winning momentum going. The battle between two ‘eager sides’ of PKL 2023 will start at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2023-24 matches. Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates PKL 2023 will be telecast on Star Spots 1 and Star Sports 2 channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates live-streaming. PKL 2023–24 Points Table Updated Live: Puneri Paltan on Top, Telugu Titans Remain in Bottom Spot With No Wins in Five Matches

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Live on Star Sports

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)