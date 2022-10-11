Patna Pirates will take on Telugu Titans in a Pro Kabaddi League 2022 encounter on Tuesday, October 11. The match will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru and is slated to start at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star sports would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this clash on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

Sitaaro ke mehfil mein jhoomega yeh Panga 🤩 Which star will shine the brightest on the mat in Bengaluru ? 🧐#vivoProKabaddi #PATvTT #FantasticPanga pic.twitter.com/sXG1IDulEM — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)