Two in-form teams in the PKL 2024 season – U Mumba and Telugu Titans will face each other in the Noida leg for match number 14. The U Mumba vs Telugu Titans game will start at 09:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on November 28. The match will be played at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex. Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2024 matches. The U Mumba vs Telugu Titans PKL 2024 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for the U Mumba vs Telugu Titans PKL 2024 match live-streaming. Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of PKL Season 11.

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans PKL 2024 on Star Sports

#UPYoddhas want revenge against #JaipurPinkPanthers, and #ArjunDeshwal’s form will prove to be a roadblock in this quest & after a narrow loss to #TeluguTitans, #UMumba will aim to dominate this clash in #PKLRevengeWeek!#ProKabaddiOnStar 👉 LIVE Every day 7:30 PM! #LetsKabaddi pic.twitter.com/G7pqm7GFj8 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 28, 2024

