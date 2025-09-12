Today's PKL matches just cannot be missed as both the clashes promise to bring a lot of excitement and thrill! Friday, September 12, starts the third week of PKL 2025 (Pro Kabaddi League). In the match of the day, it will be the Jaipur Pink Panthers squaring off against the Bengaluru Bulls, which starts at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Tamil Thalaivas will take on the Bengal Warriors in the second match of the day, which will get underway at 9:00 PM IST. Both these matches would be played at the Sawai Man Singh Indoor Stadium. Fans looking to watch PKL 2025 live telecast can do so on the Star Sports Network TV channels and those on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch PKL 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. PKL 2025 Points Table Updated Live: Dabang Delhi Reclaim Top Spot, U Mumba Climb To Third Place.

Today’s PKL 2025 Match Live: Check Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Schedule for September 12

#GhusKarMaarenge action storms into the Pink City! 🔥 Aggression is bound to rise, and the battles only get fiercer as #PKL12 hits Jaipur! 👊#ProKabaddi 👉 Jaipur Pink Panthers 🆚 Bengaluru Bulls | FRI, SEP 12, 7:30 PM pic.twitter.com/AmeFRhGoVb — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 12, 2025

