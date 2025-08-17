Russian MMA star Khamzat Chimaev beat Dricus Du Plessis 50-44 in the UFC 319 middleweight main event championship fight, claiming the title at the United Center in Chicago. The win has not only crowned Khamzat Chimaev as the new middleweight champion of the world, but also helped him achieve a rare feat of becoming a UFC champion while staying undefeated. Khamzat Chimaev has joined the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Israel Adesanya, and Ilia Topuria as one of the few fighters to become UFC champion while staying undefeated. The Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev UFC 319 fight was a contest that spanned five rounds, ending with all three judges giving a 50-44 unanimous decision. Khamzat Chimaev held a 8-0 record of wins in UFC ahead of the bout, now it's 9-0. Khamzat Chimaev Beats Dricus Du Plessis via Unanimous Decision at UFC 319 Main Event To Become New Middleweight Champion.

Khamzat Chimaev Is Undefeated UFC Champion

Khamzat Chimaev joins Khabib Nurmagomedov, Israel Adesanya, and Ilia Topuria as one of the few fighters to become UFC champion while remaining undefeated 👑🔥 #UFC319 pic.twitter.com/RqMVpinMaE — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) August 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)