At the United Center in Chicago, South African MMA fighter Dricus Du Plessis was making his third championship defense, as he took on Khamzat Chimaev in the UFC 319 middleweight main event. However, Russia's Khamzat Chimaev had the last laugh, beating Dricus Du Plessis by unanimous decision to become the new middleweight champion of the world. The Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev UFC 319 middleweight main event fight ends 50-44, 50-44, 50-44 in favour of the Russian MMA fighter, via unanimous decission. Lerone Murphy Knocks Out Debutant Aaron Pico in Round 1 at UFC 319 Featherweight Co-Main Event To Extend Unbeaten Streak to 18.

Khamzat Chimaev UFC 319 Middleweight Champion

THE LONE WOLF 🐺@KChimaev defeats Dricus du Plessis by unanimous decision to become the NEW middleweight champion of the world! [ #UFC319 | BY2B @OReillyAuto ] pic.twitter.com/IFlN9zOJ3b — UFC (@ufc) August 17, 2025

