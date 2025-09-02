Currently enjoying a purple patch, Kieron Pollard played a 65-run whirlwind knock during the Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots CPL 2025 match. Pollard slammed his second half-century for TKR in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2025, where the hard-hitting all-rounder hit 65 off 29, which included eight sixes and two fours, helping his side put a daunting 179 total. During his knock, Pollard reclaimed second place on the list of most runs in T20s, moving ahead of Alex Hales. Fans can check out video highlights of Pollard's innings from CPL 2025 for the Trinbago Knight Riders below. Former England Cricketer Alex Hales Becomes Third Player To Complete 14,000 T20 Runs

Kieron Pollard Goes Berserk

Not many better sights than Pollard launching them into orbit 🚀#CPL2025 pic.twitter.com/k4zeSL9q2h — FanCode (@FanCode) September 1, 2025

