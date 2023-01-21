Ahead of the fifth edition of Khelo India Youth Games set to held in Madhya Pradesh from January 31 to February 11, 2023, the list of games to be hosted in the city of Indore gets announced. A total of six sports are set to be played in Indore according to the Sports and Youth Welfare Department of Madhya Pradesh which includes Basketball, Men's Football, Kabaddi, Table Tennis, Lawn Tennis and Weightlifting. Mary Kom to Lead Oversight Committee to Probe Allegations Against WFI President, Announce Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

