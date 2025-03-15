Lamine Yamal was in attendance at WWE SmackDown 2025 on Friday, March 14 at the Olimpic Arena in Barcelona. The Spain national football team and Barcelona star had a front row seat at the venue and received huge cheers as the camera showed him at the venue. The 17-year-old football sensation also was seen carrying a custom WWE belt. His Barcelona teammate Alejandro Balde was in attendance as well. Lamine Yamal also met WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre and also Triple H, the WWE COO (Chief Content Officer). WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, March 10: Roman Reigns Returns, Attacks Seth Rollins and CM Punk, Gunther Assaults Jey Uso and Other Exciting Matches on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Lamine Yamal in Attendance at WWE SmackDown 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE on Netflix (@wwe_on_netflix)

WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes Meets Lamine Yamal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cody Rhodes (@americannightmarecody)

Drew McIntyre Poses With Lamine Yamal

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time

