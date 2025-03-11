WWE Raw Results: The road to WWE WrestleMania 41 just got crazier with the Monday Night Raw episode on March 10, that took place at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City. Roman Reigns made his return for the first time since being attacked at the WWE Royal Rumble by Seth Rollins and he got some redemption for himself by laying out the 'Visionary'. What's interesting that he also attacked CM Punk, a move that can have massive implications heading into WWE WrestleMania 41. AJ Styles to Retire in Two Years? WWE Superstar Drops Massive Hint About His Retirement Plans (Watch Video).

Cody Rhodes appeared on Raw and delivered some words for John Cena after the 16-time champion turned on him at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 as he refused The Rock's offer to sell his soul. The 'American Nightmare' mentioned that it would be his 'heartbreaking privilege' to defeat him at WWE WrestleMania 41 and stop him from winning a record-breaking 17th WWE Championship. John Cena and Cody Rhodes both will be on WWE Monday Night Raw in Brussels on March 17 and it will be interesting to see what move the 'Cenation' leader makes next.

Roman Reigns Returns During CM Punk vs Seth Rollins Steel Cage Match

The 'OTC' was absolutely livid as he took out Seth Rollins, the man who viciously assaulted him at WWE Royal Rumble after being eliminated. Roman Reigns appeared from the crowd and pulled Seth Rollins out of the Steel Cage leading to the 'Visionary' winning the match. He then speared Seth Rollins and went on to land a 'Curb Stomp' on him as well. Roman Reigns' 'Wiseman' Paul Heyman was seen helping CM Punk, his old friend, get back up on his feet and Roman Reigns wasn't too pleased to see that. He then turned his attention to CM Punk, returned to the ring and took out the 'Second City Saint' leaving Paul Heyman trembling with fear at one end while his hands were folded in acknowledgement. This might have just planted the seeds for a blockbuster Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania 41. WWE Elimination Chamber 2025: John Cena Turns Heel, 'Sells Out’ to The Rock and Leaves Cody Rhodes Bloodied (Watch Video).

Gunther Attacks Jey Uso After His Win over Grayson Waller

The 'Ring General' took out Jey Uso once again after he had beaten Grayson Waller in a singles match. Jey Uso was celebrated after the win which came by him hitting Grayson Waller with a spear and pinning him and Austin Theory did not take too much of a liking to that and attacked him from behind. 'A-Town Down' then went on to assault Jey Uso before the Royal Rumble 2025 winner fought back. However, Gunther appeared and caught Jey Uso in the sleeper hold, causing him to pass out as referees tried to get him away.

Logan Paul and AJ Styles' Segment

Logan Paul walked out to the ring and was booed heavily by the fans. The 'Maverick' addressed John Cena's heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 before turning his attention to American actor and comedian Andrew Schulz, who was present in the arena. Logan Paul asked Andrew Schulz who he came to watch to which the latter responded that it was the CM Punk vs Seth Rollins steel cage match and AJ Styles that he was in Raw for. Logan Paul did not appear to like this very much and dragged him over the barricade and into the ring before AJ Styles saved the day. AJ Styles hit Logan Paul with the 'Phenomenal Forearm' and the latter retreated. WWE Elimination Chamber 2025: Randy Orton Returns, Punishes Kevin Owens with RKO (Watch Video) .

Other Matches, Events on Monday Night Raw

The New Day defeated Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee in a tornado tag team match after an intervention from Chad Gable, who appeared with a mask much like how luchadors do. He struck Dragon Lee with a 'Hurricanrana' and went on to hit a German Suplex on Rey Mysterio. Raquel Rodrigues defeated Bayley and became the new number one contender for Lyra Valkyria's Women's Intercontinental Title. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley interrupted Bianca Belair and Iyo Sky and she got into a verbal spat with the 'EST'. Both Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley shoved Iyo Sky who attempted to intervene and the Women's World Champion then slapped both before walking off.

