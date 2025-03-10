As per Shams Charania of ESPN, LeBron James reportedly out at least 1-2 weeks. The superstar is said to be suffered groin injury during Lakers’ recent loss against the Celtics. The Lakers star is expected to miss at least one to two weeks due to the ailment and will be evaluated once again. LeBron and Luka Doncic powered Lakers to the eight-game winning streak before the loss against Celtics and move the side to second position in the Western Conference. Nikola Jokic Records NBA’s First 30-20-20 Game, Achieves Feat During Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns Match.

LeBron James Out of Action for 1-2 Weeks

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss at least 1-to-2 weeks with a groin strain, sources tell ESPN. James will wait for the groin injury to calm down over the next 24 hours and receive another evaluation. pic.twitter.com/17mWxsaXN3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 9, 2025

