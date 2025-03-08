NBA has many records and few are breakable also. But sometimes a record that is considered unattainable fall to a massive gameplay. Nikola Jokic, known for his all-around game delivered a masterclass performance and helped his side win over Phoenix suns in OT. Nikola Jokic scored 31 points and even collected 23 rebounds and dished out 22 assists. With this he became first player to record 30-20-20 stats. Kevin Durant scored 29 points while Devin Booker chipped in with 34 points for the losing side. LeBron James Moves Up to Third Position in All-Time Regular Season Wins, Achieves Feat During Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks NBA 2024-25 Match .

Nikola Jokic With Mega stats

NIKOLA JOKIĆ MAKES HISTORY 🚨 HIS 20TH ASSIST. THE FIRST-EVER 30+ PT, 20+ REB, 20+ AST GAME IN NBA HISTORY 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/TtkDibcd3o — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)