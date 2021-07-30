A medal is now guaranteed for India as Lovlina Borgohain has won against Nien-Chin by 4-1 in the quarter-finals of the Women's Boxing 49 KG Category.

Lovlina you beauty! Lovlina Borgohain ensures 2nd medal for #TeamIndia at Tokyo; Beats former World Champion from Taipei 4:1 to storm into Semis. Such a proud moment folks #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/2Lhpy9OYLT — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 30, 2021

