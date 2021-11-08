Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Mexican Grand Prix 2021, becoming the first three-time winner of the event, on Monday, November 8. With this win, Verstappen now has 312.5 points, which is 19 more than Lewis Hamilton's tally of 293.5 in the Drivers Standings after the Mexican Grand Prix 2021.

Proud Max, a very elated Papa Perez, and super Checo! 😍 Congratulations to all at @redbullracing for a MEGA result 👏👏👏#MexicoGP 🇲🇽 #F1 pic.twitter.com/1546mgWzfZ — Formula 1 (@F1) November 7, 2021

Drivers' Standings:

DRIVERS' STANDINGS Max Verstappen extends his lead further in the championship 👊 The gap between himself and Hamilton is now 19 points! 🤯#MexicoGP 🇲🇽 #F1 pic.twitter.com/zwuLMrZYJA — Formula 1 (@F1) November 7, 2021

