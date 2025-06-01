The highly awaited Erin Blanchfield vs Maycee Barber women's flyweight UFC Vegas 107 fight has been called off after the latter was forced to pull out at the last moment just before the start. The fight was cancelled just before both were set to enter the Octagon at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. UFC stated that the fight has been cancelled because "Maycee Barber not being medically cleared to compete." There were reports that Maycee Barber suffered a seizure shortly before attempting to walk to the Pentagon. Rival Erin Blanchfield has lashed out at Maycee Barber on the incident at the UFC Vegas 107 fight, saying, "I think it's pretty unprofessional. I wouldn't want to fight her again." Jack Della Maddalena Wins World Welterweight Championship at UFC 315, Ends Belal Muhammad's Unbeaten 11-Match Streak.

Announcment Of Erin Blanchfield vs Maycee Barber Match Getting Cancelled

The #UFCVegas107 main event has been cancelled due to Maycee Barber not being medically cleared to compete. pic.twitter.com/ymjAxjF6Yn — UFC (@ufc) June 1, 2025

