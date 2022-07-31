Mirabai Chanu continues her winning streak at Commonwealth Games as she won a gold medal in the Women's 49kg Weightlifting event at CWG 2022. Following her victory, the Indian weightlifter's mother and relatives were seen dancing and celebrating her achievement.

Watch Video Here

My mom and other relatives celebrating victory at my home ✌️ pic.twitter.com/sTCIoTDVwM — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)