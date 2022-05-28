Sergio Perez was sensational as he took the top spot in FP3 at the Monaco GP 2022. Charles Leclerc, who took pole in the first two practice sessions, finished second while Carlos Sainz was third. Max Verstappen finished fourth in the session.

🏁 FP3 - CLASSIFICATION 🏁 Checo takes the top spot ahead of quali! 👏#MonacoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/6IUJSkCEiI — Formula 1 (@F1) May 28, 2022

