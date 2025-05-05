Sara Tendulkar, daughter of former legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has posted a picture on her official Instagram handle, celebrating the first runners-up position finish of Mumbai Grizzlies, the team she owns in the Global e-Cricket Premier League 2025. As Chennai Falcons won the GEPL season 2, Sara Tendulkar posted a picture with the Mumbai Grizzlies team and the runners-up trophy, writing, "A first for me as a team owner, and what a journey it’s been! From early setbacks to reaching the finals, this team showed what true resilience looks like". 'I am Ready, Are You? Sachin Tendulkar Shares Snap Of His Iconic Pose With Bat While Donning India Masters Jersey for International Masters League T20 2025 (See Post).

Mumbai Grizzlies End GEPL Season 2 As Runners-Up:

Sara Tendulkar Celebrates With Mumbai Grizzlies Team:

