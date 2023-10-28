Anita and Narayana Konganapalle have successfully secured the silver medal for team India in PR3 Mixed Doubles Sculls Final A art with a commanding timing of 8:50.71 at the Asian Para Games 2023. The pair added the 30th silver medal in Team India's overall tally. Dilip Mahadu Gavit Wins Gold Medal in Men's 400m T47 Event at Asian Para Games 2023

Narayana Konganapalle, Anita Secures Silver Medal in Mixed Double Sculls PR3 Event

🥈🚣‍♂️ "SILVER STUNNERS, 🇮🇳 Para-Rowers! 🥈 Anita and Narayana Konganapalle bring home SILVER in PR3 Mixed Doubles Sculls with the timing of 8:50.71.🚣‍♂️✌️ Congratulations, Champions, for this outstanding achievement! 🌟👏 We are beaming with pride and joy. 🥳🎉… pic.twitter.com/hZgvA0arik — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)