Dilip Mahadu Gavit has secured the gold medal in men's T47 400m helping India reach the coveted 100 medals mark at the Asian Para Games 2023. He claims the gold with a brilliant run time of 49.48 secs. With this win India has now 26 gold medals in the total tally. Suyash Jadhav Wins Bronze Medal in Men’s 50m Butterfly S7 Swimming Event at Asian Para Games 2023
Dilip Mahadu Gavit Wins Gold in Men's 400m T47 Event
It is the 1st Medal of the day, a GOLD at #AsianParaGames2022 🇮🇳
Such an incredible moment as Dilip Mahadu Gavit
claims GOLD in Men's 400m - T47 event, with time of 49.48 secs
Our hearts swell with pride and joy as we celebrate this achievement. Thank you, champion, for raising… pic.twitter.com/fawkUemtQP
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 28, 2023
