Today, January 3, Nagar Nandekumar Ghodile, Shivsena UBT leader and former Mayor of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Ghodile's wife, Anita Ghodile, also joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Maharashtra Portfolio Allocation: Devendra Fadnavis Keeps Home, Eknath Shinde Gets Urban Development, Ajit Pawar Finance and Planning; Check List.

Shiv Sena UBT Leader and His Wife Join Shiv Sena

Mumbai, Maharashtra | Shivsena UBT leader and former Mayor of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Nandekumar Ghodile and his wife Anita Ghodile joined Shivsena today in the presence of Dy CM Eknath Shinde. (Source: Shivsena) pic.twitter.com/ZzqN96Oo0H — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2025

