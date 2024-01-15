Dwyane Wade played 15 seasons for the Heat over two different stints after Miami drafted him No. 5 overall out of Marquette in 2003. He led the team to three NBA titles and was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023. Honouring Wade’s contribution to the franchise, the Miami Heat franchise has already retired jersey number three, and now plans to have a bronze statue outside Kaseya Center. Wade will be the first Miami Heat player to receive a statue. The unveiling ceremony is scheduled for the fall of 2024. Surprising Wade with the announcement, Pat Riley, the Miami Heat president added, “Dwyane’s legacy is a towering one not only for the Miami Heat but for Miami-Wade County. I can’t think of a better way to honor him than by memorializing that legacy. (There) will be a statue, eight feet tall.” NBA 2023-24: Toronto Raptors’ Head Coach Darko Rajakovic Fined USD 25,000 After his Bulls**t Comment for Officiating Following Loss Against Los Angeles Lakers.

Miami Heat President Pat Riley Announces Statue for Dwyane Wade

