San Antonio Spurs routed Detroit Pistons 130-108 behind a historic performance by Victor Wembanyama. The 20-year-old posted the first triple-double of his career just 32 games into his rookie season scoring 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in just 21 mins. With this he became the youngest center to register triple-double in NBA history. More importantly, he did so with zero turnovers – highlighting his control over the game. This also mark the fastest triple-double by a Spurs player in the league and the fifth fastest in NBA history. Reigning finals MVP Nikola Jokic holds the record for the fastest triple-double (14 minutes) against the Milwaukee Bucks back in 2018. NBA 2023-24: Victor Wembanyama Records Impressive Seven Blocks in San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers Game.

Victor Wembanyama’s Historic First Triple-Double

Victor Wembanyama's first career triple-double 👏 At 20 years old, @Wemby is the youngest center in NBA history to record a triple-double and he did it in just 21 minutes! pic.twitter.com/9K2dcTtrgq — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 11, 2024

