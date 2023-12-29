Standing at 7 feet 4 inches from the ground, Victor Wembanyama effortlessly controls the paint area for the San Antonio Spurs. He is leading the league with three blocks per game average in his rookie season and went on a “Blocks party” against the Portland Trail Blazers. He recorded seven blocks while the whole Blazers side managed four blocks in the game. The 19-year-old put out a stellar performance scoring 30 points, six rebounds, six assists and seven blocks. Victor Wembanyama becomes the first player in NBA history to record 30 points and seven blocks in less than 30 minutes played. Riding on his impressive numbers, the Spurs defeated the Blazers 105-118. Luka Doncic Becomes Second-Fastest Player in NBA History to Reach 10K Points, 2.5 K Rebounds, and 2.5 K Assists, Achieves Feat During Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks Game.

Victor Wembanyama Seven Blocks against Portland Trail Blazers (Watch Video)

Victor Wembanyama put on a SHOW tonight as the Spurs pick up the win in Portland! 🤩 30 PTS / 6 REB / 6 AST / 7 BLK Wemby is the 2nd rookie in NBA History to record 30+ points, 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 7+ blocks in a game (David Robinson - 03/19/1990). pic.twitter.com/0mtmHjD0fC — NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)