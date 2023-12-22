On 2023 Christmas Day (Dec. 25), there are five high-flying games on the schedule with tip-off at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. The NBA Christmas Day 2023 schedule includes a game between classic rivals Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics while defending champions Denver Nuggets will play against their Western Conference competitors Golden State Warriors. With these and three other fixtures in 2023, NBA Christmas Day games will have six of the top 10 most-viewed NBA Stars playing on December 25. These top stars are LeBron James (1st on the list), Stephen Curry (3rd), Kevin Durant (4th), Giannis Antetokounmpo (5th), Luka Doncic (6th), and Jayson Tatum (10th). NBA 2023-24: Stephen Curry Escapes 'Foul-Out' And Scores 20 Points in the Fourth Quarter to Stir Golden State Warriors Past Boston Celtics in OT.

NBA Christmas Day Games Schedule:

🎄 ONE WEEK AWAY from Christmas Day hoops 🎄 Watch #NBAXmas action all day Monday, 12/25 on ABC & ESPN with games beginning at 12:00pm/et! pic.twitter.com/rcnTRr0dVK — NBA (@NBA) December 18, 2023

