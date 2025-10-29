The Golden State Warriors earned a convincing win over the LA Clippers in the NBA 2025-26. The final score of this clash was 98-79. For the Warriors, Jimmy Butler did a great job by scoring 21 points. Stephen Curry also grabbed 19 points. James Harden tried hard for the LA Clippers, scoring 20 points. Kawhi Leonard also managed 18 points. This game was played at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The Golden State Warriors had won in three of the four quarters, while the LA Clippers shined in the second one only. Oklahoma Thunder Defeats Sacramento Kings in NBA 2025–26, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Shines As Defending Champions Maintain Perfect Record.

Warriors vs Clippers, 98-79

Defense came to play 🔒⬇️ pic.twitter.com/RV7UPPyzRc — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)