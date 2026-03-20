The NBA has officially released the schedule for the 2026 playoffs, confirming that the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder have secured the number one seed in the Western Conference. The regular season concludes on 12 April, followed by the Play-In Tournament from 14–17 April. The playoffs proper will commence on Saturday, 18 April. OKC became the first team to clinch a berth on 17 March, followed by a division title victory on 18 March. Riding a 10-game winning streak, the Thunder hold home-court advantage as they seek to defend their 2025 title. The NBA Finals are scheduled to begin on 3 June. Bam Adebayo Etches Name in NBA History, Miami Heat Player Scores Second-Most Points To Edge Past Kobe Bryant.

NBA 2026 Playoffs Schedule

NBA 2026 Playoffs Schedule (Photo @NBA)

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